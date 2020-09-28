BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Registration begins today, exam on 27 December; visit bpsc.bih.nic.in for details

In order to be considered for the 562 vacancies, the examinees need to qualify the prelims after which they need to clear the main exam and interview

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for 66th Combined Civil Services Recruitment Exam (BPSC 66th Prelims), 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for the 562 posts can visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Of the total number of seats, 169 are reserved for women. Registration ends on 20 October and the exam would be conducted in three phases. The first phase will comprise of preliminary exams to be conducted on 27 December.

Steps to apply for 66th BPSC Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link of the application form for BPSC CSE 2020

Step 3: Register using email ID and password

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload passport size photograph and signatures

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download the form and save a copy for future reference

Here is the direct link to login and register for the prelims

Any candidate who has a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or stream from a recognised university by the Government of India is eligible to apply for the BPSC exams.

In order to be considered for the vacancies, the examinees need to qualify the prelims after which they need to clear the main exam and interview. Only those who aged 37 years or less can appear for the exam. There are vacancies for various posts, like superintendent of police, state tax assistant commissioners, jail superintendents, upper election officers, Bihar Probation Service officers, planning commissioners, additional district transport officers, labour enforcement officers, food supply inspectors, block Panchayati raj officers and revenue officers.