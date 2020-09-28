BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Registration begins today, exam on 27 December; visit bpsc.bih.nic.in for details
In order to be considered for the 562 vacancies, the examinees need to qualify the prelims after which they need to clear the main exam and interview
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for 66th Combined Civil Services Recruitment Exam (BPSC 66th Prelims), 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for the 562 posts can visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Of the total number of seats, 169 are reserved for women. Registration ends on 20 October and the exam would be conducted in three phases. The first phase will comprise of preliminary exams to be conducted on 27 December.
Steps to apply for 66th BPSC Exam
Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link of the application form for BPSC CSE 2020
Step 3: Register using email ID and password
Step 4: Fill the application form and upload passport size photograph and signatures
Step 5: Pay the required fees
Step 6: Download the form and save a copy for future reference
Here is the direct link to login and register for the prelims
Any candidate who has a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or stream from a recognised university by the Government of India is eligible to apply for the BPSC exams.
In order to be considered for the vacancies, the examinees need to qualify the prelims after which they need to clear the main exam and interview. Only those who aged 37 years or less can appear for the exam. There are vacancies for various posts, like superintendent of police, state tax assistant commissioners, jail superintendents, upper election officers, Bihar Probation Service officers, planning commissioners, additional district transport officers, labour enforcement officers, food supply inspectors, block Panchayati raj officers and revenue officers.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC Recruitment 2020: 42 vacancies for engineers and MBBS degree holders released, apply at upsconline.nic.in by 15 October
UPSC Recruitment 2020 | If the panel receives a high number of applications, then it will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019: Second provisional wait list for post of Junior Associates released at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India conducted the Clerk Mains examination 2019 on 10 August and 20 September, 2019, at various centres
RRB 2019 NTPC application status: Check link activated at rrbonlineerg.co.in to know status
The NTPC recruitment drive will hire people for the posts of typist, clerk, traffic assistant, time keeper, goods guard, station master and commercial apprentice, among others