You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Boxing still facing risk of being excluded from Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to concerns over AIBA, says IOC

Sports AFP May 04, 2018 11:25:29 IST

The International Olympic Committee on Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of excluding boxing from the 2020 Tokyo Games amid ongoing concerns over the sport's governing body.

In February, the IOC opened an investigation into the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) and said concerns remained over possible match-fixing at Rio 2016.

Representational image. Getty images

Representational image. Getty images

Amateur boxing's under-fire rulers handed over a crucial report on internal reforms to the IOC last month.

"This report shows some progress and a good will but still lacks execution and substance in some areas," IOC president Thomas Bach said.

"Our concerns on governance, financial and sporting integrity are continuing and we think that we now need to see actions," he added after a meeting of the IOC's executive committee in Lausanne.

"Therefore we retain our right to exclude boxing from Tokyo 2020."

Boxing had also faced being axed from next October's Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, but Bach said the sport would remain part of the programme "under one condition".

"We want to see the refereeing system and the appointment of judges. We want to see this approved by international and independent expertise," Bach explained.

The IOC gave AIBA an extension until 11 July to take further action and present additional information ahead of the next executive board meeting, scheduled for 17-18 July.

Bach also said in February the IOC was "extremely worried about the governance of AIBA", which has as its interim president Gafur Rakhimov, a controversial Uzbekistan businessman.

But he said on Thursday: "This is not a personal matter, as I explained there are serious factual issues which have to be addressed and that AIBA has to take into account. This can not be reduced to a personal matter."


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 11:25 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings look to tighten grip on lead at top with win over Kolkata Knight Riders



Top Stories




Cricket Scores