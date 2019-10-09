You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Boxing Elite National Championships:: Rohit Tokas stuns Ashish Kumar to enter 75kg semi-finals, Shiva Thapa wins

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 09, 2019 00:56:18 IST

  • Rohit Tokas (75kg) stunned Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar to enter the semi-finals on the fifth day of the ongoing 4th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships on Tuesday

  • Top boxers Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Shiva Thapa (63Kg) also comfortably sailed into the last four

  • In other bouts, Shiva showed his composure and experience as he breezed past the challenge of Delhi's Yogesh Tokas 4-0 in a one-sided bout

Baddi: Rohit Tokas (75kg) stunned Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar to enter the semi-finals on the fifth day of the ongoing 4th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships on Tuesday.

Boxing Elite National Championships:: Rohit Tokas stuns Ashish Kumar to enter 75kg semi-finals, Shiva Thapa wins

File image of Shiva Thapa. AFP

Top boxers Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Shiva Thapa (63Kg) also comfortably sailed into the last four. Rohit from the Railways adopted a counter-attacking strategy against his taller opponent from Himachal. He succeeded in landing more punches to unsettle Ashish with a mix of close-range attack.

Rohit landed more clear punches in the third round to register an upset 4-1 win over Ashish.

"It is my first tournament in the new weight category and defeating a big player is a huge morale booster," said Rohit, who had won the gold medal in the last edition.

"I worked a lot on my strength and did a lot of weight training in my preparation ahead of the National. I am glad that my counter-attacking strategy worked today. Hopefully, I will win the gold medal again."

In other bouts, Shiva showed his composure and experience as he breezed past the challenge of Delhi's Yogesh Tokas 4-0 in a one-sided bout.

The World Championships bronze medallist will face Uttar Pradesh's Abhishek Yadav in the semi-finals.

2016 World Youth Boxing Champion Sachin was fierce and aggressive and did not put a foot wrong in the 5-0 win over Michael Dominic of Telangana.

The services boxer will take on Punjab's Sagar Chand for a place in the finals on Wednesday.

In the bantamweight category, 2018 Commonwealth game bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, representing Services, continued the winning spree, scripting a unanimous victory over Haryana's Neeraj.

Railways' Naman Tanwar (91kg) blasted his way past Rajasthan's Akhil Poonia 5-0 to ensure a semi-final berth.

Tanwar will be up next against last year's bronze medallist, Uttarakhand's Kapil Pokhariya, who trounced Maharashtra's Mrunal Zarekar 5-0 to reach the semis.

Services boxer PL Prasad (52 kg) was no match for his opponent Sudeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh who was defeated by a 5:0 verdict.

Chandigarh's Pankaj Chauhan (75kg) reached the semi-finals after getting a walkover in the quarter-final bout against Punjab's Lakhbir Singh.

He will face Haryana's Ankit Khatana as he aims to secure his place in the final.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 00:56:18 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores