You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Boxing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics remains in doubt after IOC addresses concerns with sport's governance and management

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 20, 2018 10:44:58 IST

Lausanne: Boxing could still be axed from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after the IOC admitted on Thursday that concerns remain over the sport's governance and management by the International Boxing Federation (AIBA).

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

"The IOC Executive Board received a report on the AIBA situation and highlighted its significant ongoing concern with a number of key areas... that require further information and confirmation," said an IOC statement.

These areas involved "governance, ethical and financial management".

In February, the IOC said they had been "extremely worried" and "extremely preoccupied" by the nomination of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov for the AIBA's interim presidency.

"The IOC executive board decided to maintain its position which includes continued suspension of any financial contributions from IOC to AIBA and the right to review the inclusion of boxing on the programme of the 2020 Olympics."

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the situation will be further evaluated at the next meeting of the executive board in Tokyo from 30 November - 2 December.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 10:44 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores