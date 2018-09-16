You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Boxers Simranjit Kaur, Monika, Bhagyabati Kachari clinch three gold medals at Ahmet Comert Tournament

Sports Press Trust of India Sep 16, 2018 15:00:58 IST

Simranjit Kaur (64kg), Monika (48kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) claimed gold medals as Indian boxers notched up an impressive seven podium finishes at the Ahmet Comert Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

bbbbbb

Bhagyabati Kachari clinched gold medal in 81kg category. Image courtesy: Twitter/BFI_official.

Simranjit, a former national medallist, defeated Turkey's Sema Caliskan to fetch the top honours.

Competing in the light fly category, Monika beat Ayse Cagirer of Turkey to win the gold medal, while Bhagyabati got the better of Selma Karakoyun, who is also from the host nation, in the light heavyweight category.

However, Pinki Jangra (51kg), a former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, had to be content with a silver as she lost to another local hope Busenaz Cakiroglu to sign off second in the tournament.

World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) too, settled for a bronze.

Bhagyabati was declared the most scientific boxer of the tournament, and the Indian women's team finished third.


Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 15:00 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores