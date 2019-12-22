Boxer Lovlina Borgohain praises Khelo India Youth Games, says event will produce more future Olympic medal-winning athletes

Guwahati: Two-time World Championships bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain said that the Khelo India Youth Games will produce Olympic medallists in future.

Borgohain said the Khelo India Youth Games, to be held in Guwahati from 10 to 22 January, is an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their talent.

"It's very big for Assam to host the Khelo India Youth Games. It's an honour for the state. There will be a lot of athletes who will win medals at the 2024 Olympics because of the Khelo India Youth Games," said the 22-year-old.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is a big tournament. There was no such tournament before. It's a great platform for athletes. No talent can be hidden now. Everyone can showcase their talent. This is a great opportunity for all athletes. The Khelo India Youth Games provides great exposure for upcoming athletes," said Borgohain.

The Assam athlete has won gold at India Open in 2018, a bronze medal each in the 2018 World Championships and 2019 World Championships in the Welterweight category.

She clinched bronze in the 2017 Asian Championships as well. Borgohain, who finished at the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games last year, is currently preparing to clinch a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I am preparing for Olympic qualification at the moment. I came from a village and started training at an SAI centre. I am happy with the way my career has shaped up so far. I want to book a berth in the 2020 Olympics and win a medal for India," said Borgohain.

The CEO of the Games Avinash Joshi said the preparations will be finished by 31 December.

"We are hoping for all the infrastructure to be ready before the next year commences. We will divide the entire work into seven-eight groups and ensure that all the preparations are carried out simultaneously," said Joshi, who is Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam.

Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The athletes will take part in 20 sports with lawn ball and cycling being the new additions.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.