Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with their manager Marco Rose, who joined the club last summer and ended the season without a trophy.

"BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship," read a statement by Dortmund. "Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity."

The 45-year-old German was hired by the five-time Bundesliga winners after he impressed during his stints with Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, Rose couldn't win a trophy in his sole season at helm as they ended the league campaign second behind Bayern Munich by eight points.

Despite having the likes of Erling Haaland in the team's ranks, Dortmund were far from impressive in Champions League as well with group stage exit. They did qualify for Europa by the virtue of third spot in the group D of UCL but made round of 16 exit at the second-tier European competition as well with a 6-4 aggregate loss to Scottish giants Rangers.

Rose's side met the same fate in German Cup (DFB Pokal) as second division club St Pauli stunned them 2-1.

In the season beginner DFP Supercup final, the side was outgunned 3-1 by Bayern.

"Despite a difficult season with many uncertainties, I was convinced by our path," said Rose in his last statement for the club. "During our discussion, I developed the impression there was no longer a one hundred percent conviction among all those responsible. We therefore ultimately decided together to end the cooperation."

