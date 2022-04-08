Boris Becker found guilty of four charges after bankruptcy trial

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

London Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

A London court found him guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt and acquitted him on a further 20 counts.

The 54-year-old is also said to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely 'Lilly' Becker.

He also allegedly failed to declare two German properties, as well as his interest in a £2.25 million ($2.9 million) London flat occupied by his daughter Anna Ermakova.

Becker, who has been supported during his trial at Southwark Crown Court by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, has a previous conviction for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002, the court has heard.

