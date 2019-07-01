BMW's futuristic Vision M NEXT gets a sound profile composed by Hanz Zimmer

German automaker BMW has unveiled its plan for the future of electric vehicles that the company is planning to make and amongst the 25 products announced is the BMW Vision M NEXT concept sports car. To build some hype around the car, BMW opened up a website for the car and also roped in acclaimed music composer Hanz Zimmer for creating a sound for conceptualising the car.

Hanz Zimmer is perhaps known best for his works on the Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Pirates of the Carribean, Interstellar and Dunkirk. The 18-second audio clip for the car is filled with futuristic overtones which comprise of a low whine which could be thought of like a spaceship about to take off.

The car itself happens to be something taken right out of a cyberpunk future. The car has orangish tones to it with a matt black finish and a surreal design which could make this car one day appear in a sci-fi Hollywood movie.

One reason why the Vision M NEXT has been given a sound profile is the fact that EVs don't make any sound while moving. The extra sound could help pedestrians know that a car is approaching. BMW is also not the first to give a sound profile to its car. Jaguar and Harley Davidson have also been employing sound profiles to their respective EVs.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.