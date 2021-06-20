Birmingham Classic: Ons Jabeur beats Daria Kasatkina to become first Arab woman to win WTA title
Jabeur, the second seed, gained a measure of revenge as she secured her first title at the expense of Kasatkina, one of two women to have beaten her in her previous finals appearances.
London: Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title on Sunday when the Tunisian beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in an engrossing hour and a half tussle in Birmingham.
Jabeur, the second seed, gained a measure of revenge as she secured her first title at the expense of Kasatkina, one of two women to have beaten her in her previous finals appearances.
Jabeur, ranked 24 in the world, has been in fine form this season where she ranks alongside former world number one Ashleigh Barty in terms of matches (28) won.
History made in Birmingham.
This is your moment, @Ons_Jabeur 🏆
How the Tunisian entered the winner’s circle at the #VikingClassic ⏬
— wta (@WTA) June 20, 2021
The 26-year-old held her nerve despite Kasatkina breaking back when Jabeur served for the first set at 5-4.
Jabeur, though, broke world number 35 Kasatkina immediately and this time she made no mistake in serving to win the set.
Kasatkina had beaten Jabeur twice in three-set affairs.
However, her opponent did not give her a sniff of a chance of a repeat of forcing her into a decider as she raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set.
Kasatkina, winner of two titles this season, fought her way back to 4-3 down but the Tunisian remained focused, sealing the title on her first match point when the Russian netted.
also read
French Open 2021: Roger Federer announces withdrawal from tournament in bid to protect fitness
The 39-year-old Swiss star was playing in his first Grand Slam since reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020, and made it into the last 16 with a gruelling four-set win over Dominik Koepfer on Saturday.
France's Alize Cornet beats Garbine Muguruza to reach semi-finals in Berlin WTA tournament
Cornet, currently 63rd in the world, dug deep to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Spain's two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza, now ranked 13th, after almost three hours on court.
French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal eases past Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic survives scare against Lorenzo Musetti
Third seed Nadal downed 19-year-old Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 and goes on to face 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina who he defeated in the semi-finals last year.