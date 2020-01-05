Bihar village girl Sweety Kumari named 'international young player of the year' by rugby website

Indian women's rugby player Sweety Kumari has been picked as the 'international young player of the year' by women's rugby website called Scrumqueens.

The website made the announcement on Twitter on 30 December last year.

International Young Player of the Year - Sweety Kumari (India)

Referee of the year - Joy Neville (Ireland)

Volunteer of the Year: Eleanor Wilkinson (England)

Administrator of the Year: Vania Wolfgramm (New Zealand) — Scrumqueens - Women’s Rugby (@ScrumQueens) December 30, 2019

Sweety hails from village Nawada in Barh tehsil of Patna, and her father is a handyman while her mother works for angandwadi, reported Indian Express.

The 19-year-old was earlier picked as 'continent’s fastest player' by Asia Rugby.

Sweety started off as a sprinter following the footsteps of her brother and later switched to Rugby on insistence of a rugby coach.

Scrumqueens wrote on its website about why Sweety was picked as the winner of the title, "All of our nominees made a major impact on the game having started their careers at clubs or schools but only one began after forming her own team."

She impressed from the start but it was this year that she started making a big impact scene in Asia at both sevens and fifteens. Described by Asia Rugby as the continent's fastest player, her explosive pace and power has resulted in her top scoring at most of India’s sevens tournaments, as well as scoring two outstanding tries their first ever test match win against Singapore."

At 14, when Sweety came to know about rugby, she organised a team, entered the state championship. Three years later, she was part of India's U-17 team and in 2019 made the cut into the senior team.

