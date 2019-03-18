Bianca Andreescu climbs 36 places to career best World No 24 in WTA rankings after Indian Wells Open triumph

Paris: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu rocketed up 36 places to a new best of 24th in the WTA rankings a day after her historic triumph at Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old Andreescu beat Germany's Angelique Kerber in Sunday's final to become the first women's wildcard to win the Indian Wells title.

Andreescu, with just one Grand Slam main draw victory to date, continued her meteoric rise having been ranked 243rd as recently as last October.

Wimbledon champion Kerber moved up four places to fourth as Naomi Osaka stayed top of the pile despite crashing out in the last 16 in a failed title defence.

Simona Halep, who also lost in the fourth round, slipped from second to third as the Romanian was replaced by Petra Kvitova.

Belinda Bencic continued her resurgence as she broke back into the top 20 after reaching the Indian Wells semi-finals, a run that included a victory over Osaka.

The 21-year-old Swiss won her first title in four years at Dubai last month after a string of injuries and a slump in form threatened to derail her career.

WTA rankings on March 18:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,991 pts

2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,550 (+1)

3. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,457 (-1)

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,315 (+4)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,225 (+1)

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,222 (-2)

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,145 (-2)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,995 (-1)

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,620

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406

11. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,395 (+1)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,270 (-1)

13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,007

14. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,800 (+2)

15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,780

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726 (+1)

17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,635 (+3)

18. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,607

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,465 (+2)

20. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,420 (+3)

Selected:

24. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 1,913 (+36)

