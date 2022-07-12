Bhagwani Devi, 94, clinches gold medal at Finland World Masters Athletics Championships
Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.
Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India, won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere.
She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds.
"India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar!
She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put.
World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from 29 June - 10 July. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over.
