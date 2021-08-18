Shock-proof

Gem 7.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has a High-quality ABS material that ensures long-lasting durability, making this machine moisture-proof and it is resistant to rust formation which enables an easy cleaning facility for better maintenance of the unit's hygienic standard. The Wash Pulsator technology is enabled by the 6 fin drum, which removes even the toughest of stains with gentle care, and this washing machine is also IPX4 shock-proof which makes it safe for use. Lint Collector accommodates all the fiber detached from the clothes while washing so more fiber sticking in your pipe.

Extra power

Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine comes with a powerful motor which runs at 1400 rpm which generates powerful water flow action to ensure better cleaning and faster drying of your clothes without any damage to the fabric. It has an anti-rust body and the amazing deep cleansing technology gives a turbo deep cleansing wash to your clothes with minimal detergent residue and also reduces the consumption of water by adjusting the duration of wash cycles to deliver a power-efficient wash. Thus ensuring your clothes look fresh and new after every single wash. Onida’s AIR DRY isn’t a normal dryer. It not only removes excess water but is also designed to remove most of the moisture remaining in the clothes.

Energy efficient

Upgrade your experience with the Voltas Beko 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. This 7 Kg washing machine is perfect for a family of 3 members. It has an RPM speed of 1350 that ensures garment cleaning without damaging the fabric. With 3 wash programs, it allows you to choose various modes according to the fabric. It has 2 years on product and 5 years on motor manufacturer warranty. It has special features like a Normal pulsator, Rat away features, Mech. Control method. It has a 5-star rating showing it is energy efficient.

Durable body

AmazonBasics 8 kg Semi-automatic Washing Machine is perfect for a family having 5-6 members, it has a durable and rust-free body so minimum care is required. Get rid of tough stains with the Rotating Type pulsating action that delivers powerful washing and choose from 2-wash programs to suit different types of clothes and get a clean wash every time. More features include a Buzzer, Castor Wheel, Twin Water Inlet and Lint Filter with a water-proof and shock-proof panel. The chrome knobs on the dial and silver handle enhance the look of the washing machine; the Transparent lid which gives a view of the wash and spin cycles in progress.