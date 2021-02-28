Best Refrigerators Under 12000 To Buy This Year

Shiny stylish and compact refrigerator

Bring home this extremely utilitarian single-door refrigerator. This stylish refrigerator from Croma is compact in size and has a stylish outer body. It has a mechanical temperature control thermostat. It also has the option of defrosting. You can keep frozen food items and an ice tray full of ice cubes in the separate chiller compartment. The adjustable legs help you manage the height of the refrigerator. So no need to bend down every time you go to the refrigerator. Forget a poorly fabricated wire shelf that breaks all the time. This refrigerator comes with a steel wire shelf that can withstand cold temperatures and more weight without breaking. Get this small and compact refrigerator today!

Easily defrostable

With this refrigerator, keep germs and bacteria away from your food. Due to its easily removable gasket in the door, cleaning has never become convenient. It also contributes to keeping your food fresher for longer and hygienic too! It also features the largest vegetable tray in its segment with 20 litres of storage space. The inbuilt defrost button on the appliance makes it easier for you to defrost the unit whenever required. All you have to do is manually press the defrost button and the ice formed will melt gradually. This refrigerator will operate even on the voltage of 140V so if you face constant power fluctuations, this refrigerator is for you.

Cools efficiently

If you want a refrigerator that will keep you cool even in frequent power cuts, this refrigerator is for you. This refrigerator retains cooling for up to 9 hours. It features two dedicated door racks that chill up to three 2litre bottles and five 1litre bottles. So you can cool all your colas and energy drinks in the door. Extra Large Vegetable crisper ensures that you never run out of space. Moreover, in the event of a power outage, it automatically connects to the home inverter, thus delivering consistent cooling and maintaining long-lasting freshness. If you face constant power cuts this refrigerator is perfect for you.

Stores food for large families

This refrigerator presents a sleek and aesthetic design with attractive colors that add a modern and lavish look to your kitchen. Packed with Diamond Edge Freezing Technology, this refrigerator has better cooling retention. No need to wait for hours for the ice formation. This refrigerator will get it done efficiently. It allows you to store your favorite veggies and greens in large quantities. Thanks to the humidity controller these veggies remain fresh up to the longest times. With a refrigerator that is stunning, unique, and spacious, you won't have to worry about the energy it consumes as it features a 2-star energy-saving mode, making it economical.