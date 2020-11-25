BEST FIFA Football Awards 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among 11 nominees for Men's Player award

A stellar list of former players were part of the panel that shortlisted the nominations and will be truncated further. The three finalists will be announced on 11 December with public voting running until 9 December.

Former winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020. The nominations for seven individual trophies was released on Wednesday with the ceremony slated for 17 December.

Ronaldo, who won in 2016 and 2017, and Messi, who won last year, headline the list. Other nominees are Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich, Liverpool), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

Previously called the FIFA World Player of the Year award has been won six times by Messi and five times by Ronaldo. It was then joined with Ballon d'Or to be called FIFA Ballon d'Or before getting another name.

The ceremony on 17 December will be held virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC), Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona), Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women), Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona), Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women), Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women), Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC), Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Thiago Alcântara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC), Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München), Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC), Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona), Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF), Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women), Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain), Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars), Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF), Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München), Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid), Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona), Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women), Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women), Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg), Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner), Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC), Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München), Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC), Julen Lopetegui (Spain / Sevilla FC), Zinedine Zidane (France / Real Madrid CF)

FIFA Puskas Award

Shirley Cruz (CRC) – Costa Rica v. Panama [Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying] (28 January 2020)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)

Jordan Flores (ENG) – Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC [League of Ireland] (28 February 2020)

André-Pierre Gignac (FRA) – UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM [Liga MX - Mexico] (1 March 2020)

Sophie Ingle (WAL) – Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women [FA Women’s Super League - England] (19 January 2020)

Zlatko Junuzović (AUT) – SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg [Bundesliga - Austria] (24 June 2020)

Hlompho Kekana (RSA) – Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC [South African Premier Soccer League] (20 August 2019)

Son Heung min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)

Leonel Quiñónez (ECU) – Universidad Católica v. CSD Macará [Serie A - Ecuador] (19 August 2019)

Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. Real Mallorca [LaLiga - Spain] (7 December 2019)

Caroline Weir (SCO) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League - England] (7 September 2019)