Online gambling has reached new heights during the pandemic, as more consumer turn to the digital route for their entertainment and recreation activities. With people locked up in the safety of their homes, online betting experienced rapid growth—especially for game friendly markets like India, which registered a 35 percent increase in real money games played on a monthly basis during the pandemic. In this article, we list all the best legal betting sites with easy to deposit and withdraw features and all the sports you need if you’re betting from India.

10CRIC

The list of the best betting sites in India often begins with 10Cric, the platform that has proven its reliability over time. Its sportsbook features tons of sports betting options, as well as an online casino with a wide offering of games. 10Cric boasts a five-star rating, thanks to its user-friendly interface, convenient desi payment options available for players in India like Paytm and Google Pay, and super-fast withdrawals with attractive bonuses especially during special events like the IPL.

Betway

There’s a reason why players keep coming back to Betway—the platform is the ultimate betting for all types of players, featuring a large and impressive sports betting portfolio that can be easily accessed via a very efficient user interface. Betway is an official partner of the West Indies cricket team, English football team West Ham United, the Mzansi Super League cricket tournament, and cricketer Kevin Pietersen. And with the most competitive odds in the online betting world, Betway betting is definitely in a league of its own.

Pure Win

One of the things that sets Pure Win apart from other online betting sites available today is that it’s created with the Indian market in mind. Pure Win is best described as India-focused betting site, available in four Indian languages as well as in English, given its vast selection of cricket betting options alongside desi players’ favorite casino games. Purewin enjoys a 5-start rating on many online casino comparison sites and is ranked among the top online gambling sites in India today, thanks to its streamlined, easy-to-use platform that is packed with games.

Parimatch

Parimatch is among the online betting platforms still in operation today, having been around since 1994. This platform has only recently brought its impressive sportsbook to the Indian market, but it’s already winning the hearts—and bets—of many punters with its unique user interface, as well as convenient deposit methods. Its feature-packed website also comes with exclusive promotions and bonuses specifically tailored for the local market, especially during special events like the IPL.

Payments in Indian betting sites

Ready to place your bet? First, you’ll want to make sure that the online betting site you’ve picked uses the best online payment methods in India. There is a multitude of online gambling platforms available today with hundreds of different deposit methods, and the platforms that deliver on their promise of great playing experience offer payment methods that perfectly fit desi players. Keep in mind that the hallmark of a trustworthy betting site is the availability of secure payment methods, so when looking for a real money casinos site, remember to check out if they have high level security solutions that enable fast transactions while also ensuring that your funds will not end up in the wrong hands.

Choosing betting sites? Take these factors into account

Online gambling’s popularity has reached new heights in recent years, that’s a given. And now there are hundreds, if not thousands, of online betting sites that cater to all types of players—whether you’re a veteran, a casual player, or a newbie even. The best betting sites in India offer a wide array of tried-and-tested features, including user-friendly interfaces with 24-hour customer support service available, coupled with state-of-the-art security particularly for payments. Most importantly, the best operators have a gambling license, which means they are obliged to follow the strictest rules by their global regulators and in the process, adds another layer of safety in all gaming environments to keep players safe and secure while they enjoy their favorite real money games.

Don’t forget to check for welcome bonuses

Online betting sites have a myriad of value additions, like a wide array of betting options with different features and big wins. For new players, one of the biggest draws are welcome bonuses. There are two types of welcome bonuses—deposit and no deposit. No deposit bonuses are issued after a new player register on the site, while the deposit bonuses require players to register and make a deposit to the newly created account. The bottom line here is that welcome bonuses let players win at the lowest cost on their part, allowing them to wade safely into the site’s betting offers. A good rule of thumb is to start small and as much as possible, avoid giving in to emotions and great risks.

Are betting sites legal in India?

Though the market is thriving, the online gambling situation in India is a little more complicated. There is no legislation that bans betting sites from operating in the country, and the government’s outdated gambling law focuses on two areas—games of chance and games of skill—and fail to cover certain games in the online setting. Put simply, India has no laws to ban online bookmakers, but that doesn’t mean that all platforms are created equal. It is up to the player to conduct due diligence and ensure that the betting site possesses an offshore license from experienced gambling markets, which enables safety and security not just for the players, but also for operators and the governments as well.

In conclusion, find and play only on reliable betting sites

With the wide variety of online casino sites available in the market today, there is no shortage of product offerings that fit all types of players. But at the end of the day, it’s up to each player to decide which betting platform suits them best. With the growing popularity of real money games in India’s game-friendly market, there is always a risk of placing a bet on an untrustworthy site—so make sure to do a bit of research before making your first deposit.

This is a Partnered Post.