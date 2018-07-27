Bengaluru FC to play Barcelona, Villarreal reserve sides in preparation for AFC Cup

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC, one of Indian football's best clubs in recent years, will be up against the reserve teams of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal in their pre-season friendly matches.

"We've got some big news coming in! The Blues are off to Spain for a pre-season that includes games against @FCBarcelonaB and @VillarrealCF B. Stay tuned!" Bengaluru FC wrote on its official twitter handle.

Bengaluru FC are currently in pre-season training at their residential facilities in Bellary, following which they will fly out to Spain for a fortnight pre-season camp. The Blues' first competitive match of the season kicks off in less than a month, as they take on Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr FK in a two-legged Inter-Zone semifinal of the AFC Cup, on 22 and 29 August.

The two-time I-League champions will also be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and would play a series of friendly games against 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC and Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino ahead of their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr FC.

🙌🇮🇳 You will be really welcome to Barcelona! We hope to enjoy a good match at the Miniestadi! #BluesInSpain #ForçaBarça https://t.co/EBCkF7lreM — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) July 27, 2018

Masa La Grava boasts of two full sized natural turfs apart from multiple artificial turfs.