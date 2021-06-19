Belinda Bencic beats Alize Cornet in straight sets to enter Berlin WTA final
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic ended the charmed run of Alize Cornet to progress to the Berlin WTA grasscourt final on Saturday.
The fifth-seeded Bencic won the semi-final 7-5, 6-4 to set up a meeting Sunday with the winner of the other semi-final between former world number one Victoria Azarenka and qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.
France's Cornet, 63rd in the world, reached the last four after an upset win over former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.
Bencic meanwhile, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 to make the semi-finals.
