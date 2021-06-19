The fifth-seeded Bencic won the semi-final 7-5, 6-4 to set up a meeting Sunday with the winner of the other semi-final between former world number one Victoria Azarenka and qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic ended the charmed run of Alize Cornet to progress to the Berlin WTA grasscourt final on Saturday.

Booked her 4th career grass-court final 🌱@BelindaBencic improved her head-to-head against Cornet to 3-1 after defeating her in the @bett1open semifinals ⬇️ — wta (@WTA) June 19, 2021

France's Cornet, 63rd in the world, reached the last four after an upset win over former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

Bencic meanwhile, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 to make the semi-finals.