Belgrade 2: Novak Djokovic recovers from second set scare to see off Andrej Martin in semi-final win
The world number one saw off his 119th-ranked opponent 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to set up a Saturday final against either Argentinian Federico Delbonis or another Slovakian, Alex Molcan.
Belgrade: Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the ATP tournament in Belgrade on Friday despite losing his form in the second set, beating Slovakia's Andrej Martin as he steps up his French Open preparations.
The world number one saw off his 119th-ranked opponent 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to set up a Saturday final against either Argentinian Federico Delbonis or another Slovakian, Alex Molcan.
It will be the Serbian's third final of the year after his Australian Open triumph and his final loss to Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open last week, but his first on home soil since 2011.
"I'm super excited to play in front of a Serbian crowd. This is my home town. I'm always excited, but also nervous, coming out on the court and playing in front of my home crowd," Djokovic said.
"It's a very unique feeling. You feel a lot of pressure and expectations. But I'm just happy to fight for a trophy tomorrow."
After racing through the first set against Martin, Djokovic uncharacteristically took his foot off the gas and was broken three times in the second set.
The 34-year-old was back to his best in the decider, though, quickly ending any thought of a surprise comeback.
"I thought I started and finished the match really well, so I'll try to take those positive feelings into tomorrow's final," Djokovic said.
"I also had some letdowns in concentration towards the end of the second set, and I'll try to correct those mistakes for tomorrow."
Djokovic passed Guillermo Vilas to move fifth on all-time ATP list of match wins with his quarter-final victory over Federico Coria on Thursday.
He has been drawn in the same half of the draw as his old rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on Sunday.
Djokovic is two behind Nadal and Federer's joint men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
also read
Ahead of 'adored' French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas sweeps to Lyon ATP title with win over Cameron Norrie
With a week to go before the prestigious Roland Garros tournament, the 22-year-old Tsitsipas lifted his seventh career title and his second red surface win this year.
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic admits 'long shot' to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros
On Sunday, Djokovic again felt the full, raw power of Nadal on clay as the Spaniard clinched a 10th Italian Open title with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win in the final.
Italian Open: Perfect 10 for flawless Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek rewinds to Paris — talking points from Rome
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, the defending French Open champions, won the titles in Rome to mark an anchor for Roland Garros that gets underway on 30 May.