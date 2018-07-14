Belgium's 'Golden Generation' settles for third place

Abhijit: Belgium failed to secure ultimate glory, but they at least finished the World Cup by winning something, however insignificant that may be.

The Red Devils neatly dispatched England 2-0 to seal a third placed finish, adding a little gloss to their World Cup campaign. Belgium head home with a feeling of what could have been, especially after beating Brazil, but there’s a lot of positives to take home from this World Cup for the players as well as the manager.

This was the tournament where Belgium were supposed to come off age, and they certainly did. That semi-final defeat to France certainly hurt, but that will stand them in good stead for future tournaments. With Euro 2020 next in their sights, this Belgian side will once again be primed for ultimate glory.

To take the optimist's point of view, Belgium ended their campaign on a positive note by winning their final World Cup game and finishing third, something the losing finalists won't be able to do on Sunday.