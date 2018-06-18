Preview: Belgium see far beyond Monday's World Cup opener against debutants Panama but need a solid win to settle nerves and rack up goal difference as a "golden generation" of club greats seek finally to deliver as a team.
Defensive injury concerns for veteran squad leader Vincent Kompany and Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen have eased and coach Roberto Martinez has sent standby defender Laurent Ciman home.
In any case, they may be more needed for Tunisia and then England in Group G, than against Panama. Celtic's Dedryck Boyata may step in to give Kompany's groin more time to recover.
An unbeaten qualifying campaign under the Spaniard, brought in after quarter-final disappointment at Euro 2016, had Martinez bring the kind of man-management he used at Everton and Wigan Athletic to meld a core of Premier League talents around Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard into an actual team.
Despite a fan revolt over his decision to leave out Roma's Radja Nainnggolan, Martinez has inspired 11 million Belgians to believe this team can outdo the squad who made the semi-finals in 1986.
"What we lacked at the Euros, Martinez wants to get," said Paris St Germain winger Thomas Meunier, whose performance in a confident warm-up campaign exemplified the selfless movement in attack and defence that many players say Martinez has brought.
For Hazard, who at 27 Martinez is comparing to Lionel Messi at his peak, the four years that have passed since a 1-0 quarter-final exit to Argentina at the last World Cup have seen the Belgians mature: "We have more experience than four years ago," Hazard said. "We've only one goal: get to the final."
For the likes of Manchester City skipper Kompany, now 32, "it's now or never" if Belgium are to go one better than their neighbourly rivals, twice-finalists the Dutch, and become by far the smallest nation since Uruguay in 1950 to lift the World Cup.
Panama on paper pose little threat in Sochi to a side likely to line up with three at the back and Hazard and Dries Mertens supporting Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Fail to win and it could be a "crisis", defender Toby Alderweireld admitted.
Narrowly qualifying for a first final under Colombian coach Hernan Dario Gomez, Panama were thumped 6-0 by Switzerland in their pre-tournament build-up while Belgium disposed of much more fancied Central Americans Costa Rica 4-0 last week before travelling.
For Gomez, his mostly US-based players just want to avoid embarrassment, "to not be the laughing stock of the World Cup.
With inputs from Agencies
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 20:29 PM
Highlights
Here's how Panama lineup
Can this bunch spring another upset after Iceland and Mexico?
Panama: Penedo; Davis, Escobar, Torres, Murillo; Gómez; Rodríguez, Godoy, Cooper, Bárcenas; Blas Pérez
Vincent Kompany starts on the bench!
The lineups are out and as predicted, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany starts on the bench. The defender has been struggling with a groin injury and with Belgium facing England last in a potential battle to finish at the top of Group G, he has been rested with Celtic's Dedrick Boyata starting.
Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Mertens, E.Hazard; R.Lukaku
20:29 (IST)
The teams are out!
The teams are out and the Panamanian national anthem plays for the first time at a FIFA World Cup finals. What a moment for the tiny Central American nation.
20:26 (IST)
We're minutes from kick-off!
It is just a few minutes away from kick-off at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi where a golden generation of Belgium take on the perky minnows Panama. If last evening's results were any indication, the status of 'tournament favourites' doesn’t help much against the resilience shown by the lesser heralded teams, and Belgium must begin strongly to carry forward their impressive record under Roberto Martinez.
There have been no surprises in the starting lineups of either nation – Belgium fielding a 3-4-2-1 while Panama go with a 4-1-4-1 to accommodate for a heartbreaking injury to Alberto Quintero.
20:25 (IST)
Some more stats!
Belgium have never lost in 11 matches against CONCACAF teams, with nine wins and two draws. Panama have never beaten a European side, drawing four and losing five.
20:20 (IST)
Team news
Belgium are rolling out a powerful lineup for their opener against Panama, with more than half the starting 11 coming from Premier League clubs.
The one question lingering with the Red Devils was who would start in the midfield with concerns about the conditioning of Moussa Dembele. Belgium went with Yannick Carrasco as part of a midfield that also features Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel.
Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez laid out his lineup on Sunday during the pre-match news conference with Blas Perez as the lone striker up top.
20:18 (IST)
Stat attack!
Take a look at some stats before the two side face-off at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.
20:10 (IST)
A little bit on Panama who, alongside Iceland, are making their World Cup debut
Panama are making their debut at the World Cup finals. They first entered the World Cup qualifiers for the 1978 tournament in Argentina. The Central American side finished third out of six in the final stage of the CONCACAF qualifiers thanks to a controversial 2-1 win over Costa Rica in their last game. Defender Torres scored an 88th-minute winner. However, replays of Blas Perez's equaliser early in the second half clearly showed that the ball did not cross the line. The win meant they finished ahead of Honduras on goal difference and leapfrogged the United States who, having beaten Panama 4-0 three days earlier, were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat in Trinidad.
20:08 (IST)
And so have Panama!
20:07 (IST)
Belgium have arrived at the Fisht staidum
20:05 (IST)
Pre-match reading
"We are privileged to have this group of players, not just with their skills — it is more their attitude and the way that they are ambassadors for Belgian football," Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said ahead of the match.
"Iceland qualified ahead of Croatia and did well in the Euros as well, and they were coming up against an Argentina side who are not on the same level as Belgium just now. There is a bigger gulf between Belgium and Panama. Nobody denies they are the favourites, but if we have a good day we can get something," said Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez
19:39 (IST)
Here's how Panama lineup
Can this bunch spring another upset after Iceland and Mexico?
Panama: Penedo; Davis, Escobar, Torres, Murillo; Gómez; Rodríguez, Godoy, Cooper, Bárcenas; Blas Pérez
19:37 (IST)
Vincent Kompany starts on the bench!
The lineups are out and as predicted, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany starts on the bench. The defender has been struggling with a groin injury and with Belgium facing England last in a potential battle to finish at the top of Group G, he has been rested with Celtic's Dedrick Boyata starting.
Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Mertens, E.Hazard; R.Lukaku
19:30 (IST)
It's Belgium vs Panama!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Panama.