Belgium breaks Indian hearts with semi-final win in men's hockey; Elaine Thompson-Herah writes history
Check out photos from Day 11 of Tokyo Olympics 2020
also read
Sports
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Greatest moment since 1980', Twitter hails India men's hockey team on reaching semis
India defeated Great Britain in the men's hockey quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, keeping their hopes of a first medal in four decades alive.
Sports
Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village
Here are some pictures of Indian athletes training at the Olympics Village in Tokyo
Sports
India women's hockey team scripts history at Tokyo Olympics; Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in discus throw final
Check out photos from Day 10 of Tokyo Olympics 2020