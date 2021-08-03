Sports

Belgium breaks Indian hearts with semi-final win in men's hockey; Elaine Thompson-Herah writes history

Check out photos from Day 11 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

FP Sports August 03, 2021 20:40:20 IST
Belgium breaks Indian hearts with semi-final win in men's hockey; Elaine Thompson-Herah writes history
India's Hardik Singh is seen dejected after his team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-finals of the men's hockey tournament at Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor crashed out of the Shot-Put qualification event, finishing 13th in Group A. Tajinder could only manage one legal throw of 19.9 mm in what was a below-par performance. AFP

In another disappointing outcome for Indians on Tuesday, Annu Rani endured a 14th place finish in the women's Javelin throw, missing out on the final with a below-par throw of 54.04. AFP

Norway's Karsten Warholm set a new record of 45.94, en route to gold medal in the 400m men's hurdle race. AP

USA gymnast Simone Biles returned to competitive action after taking a break citing mental health, and claimed bronze in the balance beam competition. This was her seventh Olympic medal. AFP

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record to clinch gold at women's 100m competition. She crossed the finish line in 10.61 seconds, beating Griffith's record of 10.62. AFP

Updated Date: August 03, 2021 21:11:41 IST

