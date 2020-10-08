Belgian world No 13 David Goffin tests positive for COVID-19 days after French Open exit
Goffin said he will withdraw from the St Petersburg tournament but intends to return before the end of the season.
Belgian world number 13 David Goffin said Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus, just over a week since a first round exit at Roland Garros.
The 29-year-old said he will withdraw from the St Petersburg tournament but intends to return before the end of the season.
"Bad news! Due to a positive result at my last Covid test made yesterday, I am forced to withdraw from St Petersburg," Goffin wrote on Instagram.
"I feel good up to now. I will quarantine and if everything goes well I will be back in Antwerp."
Goffin was defeated in the first round at Roland Garros, losing in straight sets to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner who went on to reach the quarter-finals.
