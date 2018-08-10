You are here:
Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi joins Valencia on season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea

Sports Reuters Aug 10, 2018 23:22:33 IST

Valencia: La Liga side Valencia have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi on a one-season loan deal from Chelsea, the two teams said on Friday.

Michy Batshuayi's performances at Borussia Dortmund earned him a call-up to the Belgium World Cup squad, with whom he scored one goal. Reuters

Batshuayi joined Chelsea in 2016 from Olympique de Marseille for a reported 33 million pounds ($42 million) and only struck five league goals in his first campaign, although he scored in a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion which clinched the 2016/2017 Premier League title.

He struck 10 goals in all competitions in his second season with Chelsea but in January was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, where he scored seven times in 10 Bundesliga appearances.

Valencia finished fourth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three years, allowing Batshuayi to play in Europe’s elite competition while Chelsea will be in the Europa League.

Batshuayi made three appearances at the 2018 World Cup.


