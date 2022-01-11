Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Sweden won't send any government representatives to Games due to COVID-19
'This is not a diplomatic boycott,' sports minister Anders Ygeman told Swedish news agency TT.
Sweden will not send any government representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's sports minister said on Tuesday.
"This is not a diplomatic boycott," sports minister Anders Ygeman told Swedish news agency TT.
The Games are scheduled to take place between February 4 and 20, but few world leaders are expected to attend in person due to China's strict entry restrictions for foreigners during the pandemic.
Two notable exceptions are Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Contrary to Sweden, the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain have all decided to boycott the Games to protest against China's alleged human rights violations, particularly in the Xinjiang region.
also read
Beijing 2022: Boycotts, COVID-19 and controversy as Olympics count down
Rights groups have long called for a boycott over China's human rights record, especially its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang.
Under lockdown in New Year, Chinese city of Xi'an continues to reel under COVID-19 surge
Xian, a popular tourist destination, and home of the famous terracotta warrior museum, reported 122 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, authorities said
Bengal govt relaxes COVID curbs; allows salons, parlours to operate with 50% capacity
An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols