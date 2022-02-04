The doodle features six adorable animals participating in some of the winter events. The animals include an ice dancing rabbit, a curling mouse, a wings-flapping duck on skis, a snowboarding leopard and a fox playing hockey.

As Winter Olympics 2022 began in China’s Beijing city on Friday, Google marked the event with an animated doodle. The cute animated doodle speaks of a few of the much-awaited events that viewers can expect to see in the two-week-long affair.

The doodle features six adorable animals participating in some of the winter events. The animals include an ice dancing rabbit, a curling mouse, a wings-flapping duck on skis, a snowboarding leopard and a fox playing hockey.

“The competitive critters featured in today’s Doodle have gathered from all over the world under the winter sky to keep their cool and put their opponents on the ice," reads the description on Google Doodle’s page. Further in the description, they wish the teams good luck for all events.

Would definitely win gold if cheering the loudest were a sport#WinterGames #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/1Udif3YQlF — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 4, 2022

The tech giant also shared their motto - “Together for a Shared Future” on their blog accompanying the doodle. Soon after clicking on the animated doodle, the users will be directed to a Google search page related to all the Winter games that will take place. The page is on the Olympics own website that has listed the events and scheduled details.

For the unversed, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February. There are around 3,000 athletes from across the globe who will compete in 109 different events. Trained athletes will compete in winter sports which include speed skating, freestyle skiing, ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

According to a New York Times report, the opening ceremony will take place at the city’s National Stadium. This stadium is popularly known as the Bird’s Nest.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, participant Skier Arif Mohammad Khan will be representing India. He is the only athlete who will be representing the country.

On Thursday, concerned authorities from India announced that they will not attend the event after a Chinese Army soldier was made a torchbearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay. This soldier was involved in the 2020 Galwan clash with Indian soldiers.