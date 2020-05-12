You are here:
Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, gives up WWE Raw Women's championship title

May 12, 2020

WWW wrestler Becky Lynch has announced that she is pregnant. The wrestler made an emotional announcement during Monday Night Raw, giving up the WWE Raw Women's Championship title in the process.

Becky Lynch opened Monday Night Raw saying that she has to go away for a while before being interrupted by Money in the Bank winner Asuka. Lynch then revealed that the briefcase Asuka was carrying actually contained the Raw championship belt.

"You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother," Lynch told Asuka, who became the new champion.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Becky Lynch said that she entered the Performance Centre in 2013 and she is leaving the same building with her "new family".

Becky Lynch is engaged to wrestler Seth Rollins and the couple is expecting their first baby.

In an interview to People magazine, the 33-year-old wrestler confirmed that the new addition to their family is due in December.

"I've always, always wanted kids. I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" she said.

A number of wrestlers congratulated Lynch on Twitter. WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair wished the former Raw women's champ on the news. Kairi Sane too congratulated Lynch and so did Rhea Ripley, who posted, "Go be the badass mother that we know you will be!"

Co-host of WWE Backstage, Renee Young wrote, "Huge huge huge congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins beyond excited for you guys"

Here's what wrestler's posted:

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1260002634531926016?s=20

Becky and Seth first went public about their relationship in May last year and got engaged three months later in August. They were to get married at the end of this month but had to hold the plan due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 17:35:29 IST



