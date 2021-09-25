Luxurious feel

Elegance, style and class are the words that describe the Pashmoda Women's Faux Pashmina Jamawar Shawl. These luxurious shawls form the perfect gift for your loved ones as they are specifically engineered to drape naturally over your casual or formal wear. Kashmiri Jamawar shawl is adorned with intricate and meticulous paisley and floral designs tracing their roots to centuries old Kashmiri heritage.

Jacquard pattern

Weavers Villa Women's Acro Wool Blend Woven Kashmiri Shawls has been carefully woven on a jacquard pattern all over the shawl to give a "Royal" and "Glamorous" look to the product. The shawl by Weavers Villa is thoughtfully designed using 60% Wool and 40% Acrylic fabric which makes it soft, breathable and lightweight. This versatile fashion accessory that can be gifted to the fashion enthusiasts among your family or friends.

Faux Pashmina

Pashtush Women's Kashmiri Woolen Shawl comes on with designs inspired by Persian themes. Decorated with paisleys and florals in a rich colour combination woven in soft faux pashmina, these patterns take inspiration from traditional jamawar weaves from the land of kashmir. Pashtush Shawls are accompanied with luxury gift packaging. They are the perfect gift. As there is no need to worry about fit or size.

Multicoloured

SWI WITH LABEL Pure Wool Kashmiri Shawl uses the most exceptional quality of wool to bring you the best experience of adorning this shawl. Bright colour options add a distinct sparkle to your look. Be it your traditional outfit or a modern ensemble, an SWI Shawl can never go wrong in adding its appeal to your elegance. The artisans adept at Aari work create authentic concentric rings of chain stitch. Pair it with a kurti or salwar suit. This shawl is also the solution to all your gifting problems.