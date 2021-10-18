France left-back Hernandez was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair.

Madrid: Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has until 28 October to enter prison "voluntarily" after he appeared before a Madrid court on Monday for violating a restraining order in 2017.

France left-back Hernandez has 10 days from Monday to enter prison "voluntarily", unless his appeal is accepted.

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair.

He was summoned to be notified of his imprisonment order and appeared "voluntarily at 11.30am today (Monday), one day before his summons," the Madrid court said in a statement.

The "ten-day period to voluntarily enter prison" now runs from Monday and expires "on 28 October," the statement added.

Hernandez, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and his partner, Amelia Lorente, were both convicted of domestic violence in February 2017.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain's public prosecutor.

The then-Atletico Madrid player and his girlfriend were each sentenced to 31 days of community service. They were also ordered not to see each other for six months.

Four months later though, Hernandez was arrested at Madrid airport.

He was in the company of his partner, who was not arrested as her own restraining order had not yet been formally served. They were returning to Spain after getting married in the United States and the couple have since had a son.

Hernandez was sentenced in 2019 to six months in prison, a sentence he had appealed. It was the rejection of this appeal, on the grounds that he was a repeat offender, that led to this summons before a court in Madrid.