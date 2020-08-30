Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski voted Germany's Footballer of the Year after triumphant season
Lewandowski received 276 votes, well ahead of two other members of Bayern's triple-winning squad: Thomas Muller (54 votes) and Joshua Kimmich (49).
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was voted Germany's Footballer of the Year on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Pole was the runaway winner of the title awarded by the football magazine Kicker, following a vote by journalists.
Lewandowski received 276 votes, well ahead of two other members of Bayern's triple-winning squad: Thomas Muller (54 votes) and Joshua Kimmich (49).
"I'm very proud," Lewandowski told Kicker. "Expectations are getting higher and higher and every year I try to surpass them."
The striker amassed 55 goals for Bayern, finishing top scorer in every club competition in which he played. He hit 34 in the Bundesliga, 15 in the Champions League and six in the German Cup, as Bayern won all three.
He is a favourite for the world Player of the Year prize. FIFA has said they want to make the award despite the new coronavirus pandemic, but a date has not yet been set.
"I can't think of any other player who is more deserving than him to be named FIFA World Player of the Year," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who was named best German coach ahead of last year's winner, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.
Dane Pernille Harder of Wolfsburg won the women's award.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: 'We could've done better,' Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi rues missed chances after defeat to Bayern Munich
Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi missed two clear-cut chances as Bayern Munich won the semi-final 3-0.
Champions League: Unheralded Angel Di Maria, Serge Gnabry could prove decisive in final
While most will be watching PSG forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, or Bayern counterparts Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski, the title could come down to the likes of Ángel Di María and Serge Gnabry.
Champions League Final preview: Plenty of goals on offer as Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain
The Champions League final will see Bayern Munich, five-time champions, take on PSG who are in the final for the first time.