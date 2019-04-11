You are here:
Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman trade punches in training ground squabble, claims report

Sports Agence France-Presse Apr 11, 2019

Bayern Munich forwards Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman were involved in a fist-fight during training on Thursday, according to a newspaper report.

Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman trade punches in training ground squabble, claims report

File image of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (left) and Kingsley Coman. AFP

German tabloid Bild reported that the two players "punched each other in the face" during an argument at a behind-closed-doors training session on Thursday morning.

Lewandowski, 30, reportedly chastised Coman, 22, during a training exercise, and the exchange of words quickly escalated.

The two players were separated by defenders Niklas Suele and Jerome Boateng, Bild reported.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga after their 5-0 demolition of title rivals Borussia Dortmund last week.

Yet Niko Kovac's side are still feeling the pressure, with just a point separating them from Dortmund with six games to go.

On Sunday they are away to Fortuna Dusseldorf, who gained a league draw in Munich in November.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 21:20:23 IST




