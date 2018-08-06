Bayern Munich ride on Javi Martinez's second-half header to earn victory over Manchester United in final pre-season clash

Munich: Javi Martinez's second-half header earned Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on Sunday in a final pre-season test for both sides ahead of the new campaign.

Spain international Martinez nodded in from a corner on 59 minutes as the German champions overcame a lacklustre display from Jose Mourinho's side, who kick off the Premier League at home to Leicester City on Friday.

Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof returned for United after their post-World Cup break, although the visitors lost Eric Bailly to injury after the interval following a collision with Serge Gnabry.

Mourinho remains hopeful of strengthening his side in the transfer window before the August 9 deadline, with Brazil international midfielder Fred the club's top signing this summer.

"My CEO knows what I want for quite a long time," Mourinho told German TV ahead of the game. "I know he tries to do the best for me, and I still have a few days to wait and see what is going to happen."

Bayern, under new coach Niko Kovac, will head back to their training camp in Tegernsee ahead of next weekend's German Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt