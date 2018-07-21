You are here:
Bayern Munich hit three second-half goals to beat Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly devoid of star players

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 21, 2018 23:12:00 IST

Klagenfurt: German champions Bayern Munich hit three second-half goals as they beat French titlists Paris Saint-Germain, 3-1, on Saturday in a friendly in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Renato Sanchez celebrates his goal with teammates. Image courtesy: Twitter @FCBayern

PSG were without their World Cup winners, but they did start Adrien Rabiot, who refused to serve as a reserve for the French squad. Bayern were without their legion of German internationals, despite the national team's early exit in Russia.

PSG had the best of the first half and took the lead with a 31st-minute goal by American Timothy Weah, the 18-year-old son of African legend George Weah.

Bayern dominated the second half and struck three times in 18 minutes.

Spaniard Javier Martinez opened the scoring past Gianluigi Buffon, the Italian veteran who joined PSG this summer.

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanchez and 17-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee added the other two after Buffon had gone off.


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 23:12 PM

