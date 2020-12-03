Bayer Leverkusen follow Bayern Munich in postponing German Cup tie to January
Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt on 12 January with the second-round match postponed from 22 and 23 December, when the bulk of second-round ties take place.
Bayer Leverkusen announced Thursday that they have joined Bayern Munich in having their home German Cup tie moved from late December until January to help ease their congested fixture list.
Cup holders Bayern had already received permission from the German FA to move their tie against second division side Holstein Kiel until 13 January.
However, Leverkusen were only granted permission by an independent appeals court within the German FA after their initial request to postpone the tie was refused.
Sports director Rudi Voeller said the decision eases the pressure on Leverkusen who also play in the Europa League and Bundesliga.
"Eintracht has shown a wonderful attitude, for which we would like to express our gratitude," he added.
