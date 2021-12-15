Barclays to double investment in English women's football
The bank has extended a deal till 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Women's Super League and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship.
London: Barclays is doubling its investment in English women's football as part of its sponsorship of the top two divisions.
The bank has extended a deal till 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Football Association-run Women's Super League (WSL) and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship.
Barclays said it would invest more than £30 million ($40 million) in the women's game and for younger girls over the next three years, compared with £15 million under the first deal with the FA from 2019.
“Barclays have played a crucial role in the growth of women’s and girls’ football," Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of women’s professional game, said in a statement. “So it is excellent news that they are committing to a new record investment in the women’s and girls’ pyramid until 2025.”
