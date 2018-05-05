You are here:
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Where and when to watch El Clasico in La Liga, coverage on TV and live streaming

Sports FP Sports May 05, 2018 17:27:32 IST

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the last "El Clasico" of the season on Sunday with very little to play for in the Spanish league.

Barcelona have already won the title, while Madrid have secured a Champions League spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo nad Lioenl Messi will clash in El Clasico this Sunday. Reuters

Madrid are still in the fight for second place — they trail city rival Atletico Madrid by four points with a game in hand — but their mind might already be on the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Barcelona also won the Copa del Rey but have no other trophies to play for.

The upcoming El Clasico will be Barcelona’s first match since winning the La Liga title for the 25th time.

It will be the second meeting this season, following the Santiago Bernabeu encounter, which Barcelona won 3-0.

This will also be Andres Iniesta’s last El Clasico, as the 33-year old announced that he is set to end his glittering stint with the Blaugrana.

Atletico, which host Espanyol on Sunday, are trying to guarantee their best La Liga finish since winning the title in 2013-14.

When and where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match be played?

Barcelona host Real Madrid on 6 May 2018, Sunday at Camp Nou.

Where can I watch El Clasico live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Pictures Network. SONY TEN 1 SD and HD and SONY TEN 2 SD and HD will have English commentary for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash. SONY TEN 3 SD and HD will have Hindi commentary for fans in India.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live coverage for the match will start at 11.00 pm. The match kick-off is at 12.15 am.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on sonyliv.com.

With inputs from AP


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 17:27 PM

