Barcelona start life without Lionel Messi with a 3-0 win over Juventus in Gamper Trophy
In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
Messi had earlier on Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.
Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.
Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on 22 August.
Messi, widely considered the most gifted player in the history of the game, won 35 trophies at Barcelona who he joined as a 13-year-old - including four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles while his 672 goals are a record for any of the top five European leagues.
Messi, who has won 10 Spanish top-flight titles, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cup's during his 17-year senior career with Barcelona, leaves after scoring 672 goals for the club.
