Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal eliminated in straight-game defeat against Busanan Ongbamrungphan; Ajay Jayaram into quarters

Barcelona: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third-seeded opponent in a women's singles contest that lasted exactly 45 minutes. The defeat is the latest in a string of disappointing results for Saina, whose chances of qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have steadily been growing slimmer.

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semi-finals on Saturday.

However, Ajay Jayaram kept India's flag flying by entering the men's singles quarter-finals. Jayaram defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15.

