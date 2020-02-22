You are here:
Barcelona Spain Masters: Ajay Jayaram loses in men's singles semi-finals to end India's campaign

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 22, 2020 23:08:21 IST

  • Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram on Saturday crashed out of the men's singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn

  • The unseeded Indian gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22, 12-21 in the last-four clash

  • With Jayram's defeat, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end

Barcelona: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram on Saturday crashed out of the men's singles semi-finals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

File photo Ajay Jayaram. AFP

The unseeded Indian gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22, 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. With Jayram's defeat, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles quarter-finals.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 23:08:21 IST

