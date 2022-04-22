Barcelona Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz set up quarter-final clash
World number five Tsitsipas, fresh from successfully defending his Monte Carlo title last weekend, brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-1, 6-4.
Barcelona: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster quarter-final in Barcelona on Friday as the rain-hit ATP event played catch-up with 12 singles matches to be completed.
Alcaraz, ranked 11 after a season which has seen him capture the Miami Masters title, defeated Spanish compatriot Jaume Munar, 6-3, 6-3.
It was a 20th win of the year for the 18-year-old Alcaraz.
Tsitsipas and Alcaraz will play their quarter-final later Friday with the winner to face either 10th-ranked Cameron Norrie of Britain or Alex de Minaur, the 25th-ranked Australian.
