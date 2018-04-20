Barcelona Open: Novak Djokovic to participate in claycourt event next week to continue comeback from injury

Barcelona: Former world number one Novak Djokovic will continue his comeback from injury at the Barcelona Open next week, tournament organisers announced on Friday.

The Serbian was beaten in three sets by Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Monte Carlo Masters third round on Thursday, but said he was pain-free for the first time in two years.

Djokovic chose Barcelona instead of the event in Budapest.

It will be only his fifth tournament since Wimbledon last July after lengthy spells out with a right elbow injury.

The 30-year-old, who is working with former long-time coach Marian Vajda for the first time in a year, is now ranked 13 in the world.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion has only played the Barcelona Open once before, losing in the 2006 first round as an 18-year-old world number 178.