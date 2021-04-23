Barcelona Open: Italian Jannik Sinner beats Andrey Rublev to set up semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sinner, ranked 19th in the world, will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek second seed defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.
Barcelona: Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner became the Barcelona Open's youngest semi-finalist since 2005 after overcoming Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) on Friday.
Sinner, ranked 19th in the world, will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek second seed defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.
"I am trying to get better every week," Sinner said.
"He (Rublev) has played many, many matches already this year and I tried to play my tennis.
"It was difficult to finish it off. I had three break points at 5-5 (in the second set), which I could not convert, but I'm pleased to win in the end," he added.
Rafael Nadal, who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, reached the Barcelona last four as an 18-year-old 16 years ago.
Nadal faces Britain's Cameron Norrie later for a place in the semis as he seeks a 12th title in Barcelona.
also read
French Open 2021: Roger Federer confirms he will play at Roland Garros this year
Federer, who will turn 40 in August, has played just one tournament in 2021, winning one match in Qatar in March on his return from 13 months on the sidelines after undergoing two bouts of knee surgeries.
Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic eliminated in shock defeat against Dan Evans, Rafael Nadal wins
World number one Djokovic was broken five times by the Briton in their last-16 clash and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.
Monte Carlo Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas captures maiden Masters 1000 title without dropping a set
Tsitsipas won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.