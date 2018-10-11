Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi to be focus of new Cirque du Soleil show next year

Barcelona: Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi's stellar career will be the subject of a new Cirque du Soleil show next year, the five-time world player of the year said on Wednesday.

"I am proud to announce the creation of a new Cirque du Soleil show in 2019 based on the story of my life and passion for football," said Messi, whose Instagram feed showed him clad in a T-shirt of the Canadian troupe famed for their extravagant shows.

Messi had Monday posted a video of himself wearing the shirt and juggling what appeared to be a red clown nose.

Cirque du Soleil said on their website that they were thrilled to confirm the link-up with Messi, 31.

"The show will draw its inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport," the troupe said.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR premieres in Mumbai on 14 November and in Delhi on 24 December.