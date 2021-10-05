Barbora Krejcikova, Leylah Fernandez, Sloane Stephens in Billie Jean King Cup teams
The rebranded Fed Cup tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at Prague's O2 Arena on 1-6 November after the Czech capital replaced Budapest as the host city earlier this year.
Prague: Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Barbora Krejcikova and US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez are among the players named Monday for the 12 teams at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Defending champions France return Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro from the group that won the event in 2019.
The 2020 edition was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Matches will be played in Prague on 1-6 November.
Hosts Czech Republic will be led by 2021 French Open singles and doubles champion Krejcikova.
She is joined by Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up and Tokyo Olympics singles silver medallist, and Katerina Siniakova, who was Krejcikova's doubles partner for three Grand Slam doubles titles and a gold medal at the Summer Games.
Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic is on Switzerland's team, while Muguruza will play for Spain along with Carla Suarez Navarro, Azarenka is on the Belarus roster, Kerber leads Germany, Fernandez is on Canada's team and Stephens is joined by Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on the US roster.
also read
HC asks Centre to conduct inquiry into allegations against Table Tennis body by Manika Batra
Justice Rekha Palli further said that if warranted, the Union Sports Ministry may look into the affairs of the TTFI as well.
Chicago Fall Tennis Classic: Kim Clijsters crashes out in first round, loses to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in three sets
In the first career meeting between the pair, Hsieh battled past the former world number one 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes in Chicago, Illinois.
Emma Raducanu parts ways with coach Andrew Richardson citing need for 'someone with WTA Tour experience'
Richardson, who coached British youth players, worked with Raducanu at Bromley Tennis Centre near her Kent home and then went with the 18-year-old to New York, where she entered her second major in the qualifying rounds.