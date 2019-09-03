Bangladesh and Manipur schools reach Subroto Cup U-17 girls semis after registering big wins

New Delhi: Manipur's Nilmani English School and Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Pratisthan (BKSP) notched up big wins to enter the U-17 girls semifinals in the Subroto Cup international football tournament here on Tuesday.

The Manipur school beat GVHHS of Kerala 5-1 while BKSP won 6-0 against Rabia Balkhi of Afghanistan in the quarterfinal matches.

In another match, Tamil Nadu's Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School scored a 2-1 win over SAI Salt Lake, Kolkata to advance to the semifinals.

In the fourth quarter-final match of the day, Assam's Simbargaon High School beat Umthli Higher Secondary School of Meghalaya by a solitary goal.

Complete results:

Quarter-Final 1: Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School – 2 (A. Durga, D. Ananthi) bt. SAI, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 1 (Nitu Nilda)

Quarter-Final 2: Nilmani English School, Manipur – 5 (Babylanchhandam, Babina, Moilunsiam, Kim Langel, Hoineihat) bt. GVHSS, Kerala - 1 (Sreelaxmi)

Quarter-Final 3: Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan – 6 (Unnoti, Aklima Khatim x 3, Afeida, Sumi) bt. Rabia Balkhi, Afghanistan – 0

Quarter-Final 4: Simbargaon High School, Assam – 1 (Apurna Narzary) bt. Umthli Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya - 0