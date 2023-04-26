Sports

No one is above the law, says Bajrang Punia during protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Bajrang Punia mentioned that they are willing to face the punishment if allegation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are proven wrong.

FP Sports April 26, 2023 13:26:23 IST
Bajrang Punia and protesting wrestlers are hopeful of getting justice from Supreme Court. Twitter@ANI

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and protesting wrestlers are hopeful of getting justice from Supreme Court as they believe that there is ‘no one above the law.’ The wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they accuse of sexual harrassment.

The wrestler also mentioned that they are willing to face the punishment if allegations against Singh are proven wrong.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan is accused of sexual harassment against women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, had filled a case against him.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to Delhi Police on a plea seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan.

“We are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the hope of justice. We had been awaiting justice for the last 3 months but didn’t get it. Hence, we have been forced to launch fresh protests outside Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of this matter, terming it serious. This gives us hope of justice soon,” Punia told reporters after meeting Kapil Sibal.

The court direction came when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the wrestlers’ plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition requesting registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.

In January this year, star wrestlers including Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had raised the issue but ended their three-day-long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Following the protest, Thakur had announced an investigation into the case by a five-member oversight committee headed by legendary boxer Mary Kom.

The wrestlers have now demanded that the sports ministry make the report public.

Meanwhile, The Sports Ministry announced that the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India election to be held on 7 May will be considered “null and void”. They will now be conducted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with an ad-hoc committee to oversee the day-to-day affairs. Additionally, WFI elections will be conducted by a new executive committee within 45 days of its formation.

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 13:28:51 IST

