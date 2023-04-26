No one is above the law, says Bajrang Punia during protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Bajrang Punia mentioned that they are willing to face the punishment if allegation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are proven wrong.
New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and protesting wrestlers are hopeful of getting justice from Supreme Court as they believe that there is ‘no one above the law.’ The wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they accuse of sexual harrassment.
The wrestler also mentioned that they are willing to face the punishment if allegations against Singh are proven wrong.
Read: Babita Phogat claims oversight panel member snatched report from her
Related Articles
WFI chief Brij Bhushan is accused of sexual harassment against women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, had filled a case against him.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to Delhi Police on a plea seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan.
“We are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the hope of justice. We had been awaiting justice for the last 3 months but didn’t get it. Hence, we have been forced to launch fresh protests outside Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of this matter, terming it serious. This gives us hope of justice soon,” Punia told reporters after meeting Kapil Sibal.
The court direction came when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the wrestlers’ plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition requesting registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)
Charges of sexual harassment against BJP (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Protesters :
Unable to move the conscience of those in power
Have decided to :
Move the Supreme Court
Insaaf ke Sipahi are with you
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 25, 2023
Read | WFI sexual harassment case: Wrestlers vow to protest until Brij Bhushan Singh behind bars
In January this year, star wrestlers including Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had raised the issue but ended their three-day-long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
Also Read: WFI protest: Sports Authority of India official meet protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
Following the protest, Thakur had announced an investigation into the case by a five-member oversight committee headed by legendary boxer Mary Kom.
The wrestlers have now demanded that the sports ministry make the report public.
Meanwhile, The Sports Ministry announced that the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India election to be held on 7 May will be considered “null and void”. They will now be conducted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with an ad-hoc committee to oversee the day-to-day affairs. Additionally, WFI elections will be conducted by a new executive committee within 45 days of its formation.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Will sleep, eat here until we get justice': Indian wrestlers resume protest against ex-WFI chief in Jantar Mantar
The wrestlers had said that they had filed a complain at the Connaught Place Police Station against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan, but the police were yet to file an FIR.
WFI sexual harassment case: Wrestlers vow to protest until Brij Bhushan Singh behind bars; SC issues notice
Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers had moved a plea in Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating harassment charges
So far, seven complaints have been received against the WFI president and all of them are being investigated, a Delhi Police official said, adding that an FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light