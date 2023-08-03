Bajrang Punia summoned by Delhi court in criminal defamation complaint
The complaint relates to wrestler Bajrang Punia's comments against coach Naresh Dahiya in a press conference on May 10 at Jantar Mantar
A Delhi Court has summoned wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 6 in a criminal defamation complaint filed by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya. On Thursday, Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal directed Punia to appear before the court on that day.
The magistrate held that he is of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out.
He said at the stage of summoning, it was fairly settled that the court was not required to go into a comparative analysis of the possible defence that may be taken by the accused.
The complaint relates to Punia’s comments against Dahiya in a press conference on May 10 at Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers were then protesting against alleged sexual harassment of six female grapplers by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
“On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I am of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation are made out.
“It appears that the statement made in the press conference was a result of malicious intent and was not made in good faith.
“In view of the same, let accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC,” the judge said.
