Bajrang Punia battles back from 0-5 down to beat Viktor Rassadin in final and clinch gold at Ali Aliyev wrestling tournament

World No 1 Bajrang Punia on Thursday bagged his second title in two weeks as he defeated Viktor Rassadin in the finals of men's 65kg freestyle in the Ali Aliyev wrestling tournament in Kaspiisk, Russia.

Bajrang got the better of the local favourite 13-8 in his final bout after being down 0-5 at one stage.

The 25-year-old Indian grappler had won a yellow metal last week at the Asian Championships in Xi'an, China.

The two wrestled last in 2017 at the Dan Kolov where Bajrang won and finished as runner-up to Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria.

