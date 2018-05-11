You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

BAI sign three-year sponsorship deal worth Rs 75 crore with sports equipment manufacturer Yonex Sunrise

Sports PTI May 11, 2018 20:36:45 IST

New Delhi: In a big boost to badminton in India, the national federation has inked a Rs 75 crore deal with sports equipment manufacturer Yonex Sunrise, which will now supply equipment to BAI for all their tournaments, camps and academies in India.

Badminton Association of India and Yonex Sunrise pen a 3 year historic multi crore deal. Image courtesy: Twitter @Bai_media

Badminton Association of India and Yonex Sunrise pen a 3-year multi-crore deal. Image courtesy: Twitter @Bai_media

In return, the equipment-manufacturing giants will hold title sponsorship rights for all tournaments held under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for the next three years.

Speaking on the development, BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma said,"We would like to thank Yonex-Sunrise for their continuous support to Indian badminton. We are really very happy with this new deal going through and will give us financial stability going forward and will help us to develop and promote the sport further in the country."

According to a press release, the contract was penned on Thursday after inviting tenders from leading equipment companies.

Ajay Singhania, secretary general of BAI, said, "This is a huge development for badminton in the country and further cements our reputation as one of the best Olympic sports federations in India. This is unprecedented and will take badminton to the next level in the country."


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 20:36 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores